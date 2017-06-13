Wireless Seismic, Geokinetics, and Total E&P Research & Development Announce Partnership for Next-Generation Land Seismic Acquisition: METIS
13.6.2017 14:00 | Business Wire
Wireless Seismic Inc. (Wireless), Geokinetics Inc., and Total E&P Research & Development (TOTAL) announced today the development of the next-generation land seismic acquisition and processing system, Multiphysics Exploration Technology Integrated System (METIS).
TOTAL initiated the METIS R&D program covering all facets of the geophysics workflow, from real-time wireless seismic data acquisition through real-time processing and interpretation. METIS concentrates on complex geologic onshore environments, such as foothills, where significant “Yet to Find” hydrocarbons remain.
The goal of METIS is to deliver true-to-life 3D subsurface models by optimizing prospect evaluation and drilling performance in hard-to-access areas. METIS is an integrated real-time geophysical and automated logistics system, significantly increasing the efficiency of seismic acquisition and quickly delivering quality 3D data to interpreters with minimal HSE exposure. The METIS R&D program has an initial five-year term, with the first large-scale commercial pilot project targeted for 2021.
As a METIS development partner, Wireless provides:
- Real-time seismic recording infrastructure that supports the 150,000+ channels required by METIS deployments.
- High-speed, real-time radio telemetry system, based on next-generation radio technology from Wireless.
- Seismic recording channel called DART (Downfall Air Receiver Technology) deployed from aerial drones.
“Wireless Seismic is pleased and proud to collaborate with TOTAL as a key partner for METIS,” said Mick Lambert, President and CEO of Wireless. “METIS is an exciting and ambitious project that will push the boundaries of onshore seismic acquisition.”
As a future METIS development partner, Geokinetics provides:
- Integrated seismic solutions, from survey design and modeling, to advanced acquisition methodologies, and complete data processing and reservoir analysis capabilities.
- Logistics and project management expertise, helping ensure timely and efficient execution in challenging environments.
- Geokinetics’ industry-recognized Operations Management System (OMS) and QHSE commitments, helping ensure that operational elements of METIS are managed effectively.
“Geokinetics has an established record of safely and efficiently acquiring and processing thousands of km² of seismic data in inhospitable terrains over several decades,” said David Crowley, President and CEO of Geokinetics. “As part of the METIS partnership with TOTAL, we look forward to leveraging this experience to contribute to the next generation of seismic imaging.”
“With METIS, TOTAL is taking the lead in resolving the challenges of 3D seismic acquisition and real-time processing in hard-to-access environments, such as foothills, which today make many exploration opportunities uneconomical and field development far from optimal,” said Florent Bertini, Earth Imaging R&D Program Director at TOTAL. “Beyond the high 3D quality we obviously target for our geoscientists, our core ambition is to develop METIS with the highest HSE standards. Far beyond foothill environments, METIS, when industrialized, has the potential to be the leading technology for onshore seismic acquisition, including UXO lands.”
About Wireless Seismic wirelessseismic.com
Wireless Seismic is revolutionizing onshore seismic data acquisition, by delivering the industry's only fully scalable wireless seismic recording systems with real-time data transmission. Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, the company's recording systems enable contractors to efficiently tackle the most challenging seismic projects by delivering commercially compelling solutions for conventional surveys and passive monitoring projects.
About Geokinetics geokinetics.com
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Geokinetics is one of the world’s largest independent land and seafloor geophysical companies. The company specializes in acquiring and processing seismic data in challenging environments worldwide. Geokinetics’ Multi-Client Survey Library consists of both 2D and 3D data, covering conventional and unconventional plays throughout North America, Brazil and Mexico.
About TOTAL total.com
Total S.A. is the world’s fourth-largest oil and gas company, as well as a major integrated player in the global solar industry. Backed by nearly a century of history, we discover, produce, transform, market and distribute energy in a variety of forms, to serve the end customer. With operations in more than 130 countries, our 98,000 employees are committed to energy that is safer, cleaner, more efficient, more innovative and accessible to as many people as possible.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170613005004/en/
Contact information
Wireless Seismic, Inc.
Scott Williams
swilliams@wirelessseismic.com
or
Geokinetics, Inc.
David Hammer
david.hammer@geokinetics.com
or
Total E&P Research & Development
Florent Bertini
florent.bertini@total.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Combined Risk of Cardiovascular Death, Myocardial Infarction, and Stroke in the CANVAS Programme13.6.2017 12:19
Janssen-Cilag International NV today announced results from the CANVAS Programme which showed INVOKANA ® (canagliflozin) when added to standard of care significantly reduced the combined risk of cardiovascular (CV) death, nonfatal myocardial infarction (MI), and nonfatal stroke by 14%, versus placebo in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) at risk for or with a history of CV disease. The results also showed canagliflozin treatment was associated with a reduced risk of hospitalisation for heart failure and demonstrated potential renal protective effects. These data from the integrated analysis of the CANVAS and CANVAS-R trials were published in the New England Journal of Medicine, and presented in a special symposium at the American Diabetes Association 77th Scientific Sessions on Monday, June 12th, in San Diego, CA. Canagliflozin was studied in
GSMA: Number of Mobile Subscribers Worldwide Hits 5 Billion13.6.2017 11:00
The world’s mobile industry has signed up its 5 billionth unique mobile subscriber, according to real-time data from GSMA Intelligence, the research arm of the GSMA. The 5 billion milestone means that more than two-thirds of the global population is now connected to a mobile service. It has taken four years to add the latest 1 billion subscribers. “Reaching the 5 billion subscriber milestone is a tremendous achievement for an industry that is only a few decades old, and reflects the many billions of dollars that mobile operators have invested in networks, services and spectrum over many years,” commented Mats Granryd, Director General of the GSMA. “Today mobile is a truly global platform, delivering connectivity and, perhaps more importantly, social and economic opportunities to citizens in all corners of the world. This massive reach allows the mobile industry to be a key player in de
Visa to Roll Out Cashless Experience at the FIFA Confederations Cup 201713.6.2017 11:00
Visa (NYSE:V), the Official Payment Service Partner of FIFA, today announced that football fans attending the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 will have a front row seat to enhanced payment experiences at official FIFA stadiums. Visa is implementing 1,600 point-of-sale terminals and deploying 120 mobile concessionaires throughout the stadium concourses, enabling a cash-free experience from kick-off to the final match. These enhancements ensure official FIFA stadiums are equipped with the latest in payment innovation, giving fans safe and secure ways to pay – whether it is a click, dip, tap or swipe. Understanding football fans want to focus on the quality of play on the pitch, Visa is offering multiple ways to pay that will save fans even more time and give them the opportunity to get back to their seats to catch that dreaded missed goal, corner kick or red card: Vis
ACCIONA Transforms the Digital Workplace with Axway Syncplicity13.6.2017 09:00
Axway (Euronext:AXW.PA), a catalyst for transformation, today announced that ACCIONA, a leader in providing sustainable solutions for infrastructure and renewable energy projects, selected Axway Syncplicity enterprise file sync and share (EFSS) to power their digital workplace. ACCIONA chose Axway Syncplicity for its enterprise security and flexibility to solve multiple enterprise use cases with a single, easy-to-use solution. As a Spanish conglomerate distributed globally, ACCIONA sought to transform the digital workplace in enterprises around the world using a solution that gives users a secure way to share large files without having to use an FTP server, as well as the ability to integrate users’ consumer accounts and file shares. To accomplish this, ACCIONA selected Axway Syncplicity, which included desktop backup support to protect user data in real-time using a multi-folde
Rimini Street Recognized by 2017 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards for Customer Service Innovation13.6.2017 02:02
Rimini Street, Inc., a global provider of enterprise software services, and the leading independent support provider for Oracle® and SAP® products, today announced that it won a prestigious Stevie Award in the Innovation in Customer Service Management, Planning & Practice category from the 2017 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards. This honour marks the Company’s 10th Stevie Award win this year. Rimini Street recently earned Stevie Awards in several categories, including Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year from the 2017 American Business AwardsSM and Customer Service Department of the Year from the 2017 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170612006130/en/ Rimini Street continues to gain worldwide recognition for client service and industry l
Actility and Octonion Announce a Commercial Partnership to Accelerate the Industrialisation of LoRaWAN™ IoT Projects12.6.2017 18:32
Actility, the global leader in LPWA networks for the IoT is pleased to announce a partnership with Octonion, the end-to-end IoT software platform. Octonion will join the ThingPark ecosystem, providing its platform to IoT developers and clients, accelerating time to market by up to four times. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170612005847/en/ For the IoT to deliver on its potential, there is a clear demand for tools to enable the easy and swift delivery of IoT solutions. The Actility/Octonion solution meets those requirements with a modular approach, delivering fast time-to-market, and focusing on the user experience. A modular approach The Octonion platform is comprehensive and unique in today’s market, managing the end to end experience from the device or sensor,
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme