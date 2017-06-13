Andersen Tax Debuts in Luxembourg

13.6.2017 16:00 | Business Wire

Andersen Tax announces its debut in Luxembourg this week with Andersen Global member firm, Alegis, assuming the Andersen name. A member firm since 2014, Alegis also has offices in Dusseldorf and Merzig, Germany, both of which will transition to the Andersen name later in the year.

“We are enthusiastic about adopting the Andersen name and we recognize that this is beneficial to both our clients and our people,” commented Alessio Rossi, Office Managing Director of Andersen Tax in Luxembourg. “We will transition to the Andersen name incrementally, first in Luxembourg and later in Germany. Our goal is to be a standard for quality and I am excited to take this step to further integrate our firm and strengthen our capabilities globally.”

As Andersen Tax, the firm will continue to offer superior tax consulting and legal advice to both corporate and individual clients internationally and within Europe. Andersen Tax in Luxembourg provides services in all areas, including tax planning, tax structuring, mergers and acquisitions, liquidations, and restructuring.

Andersen Tax CEO, Mark Vorsatz, added, “The cultural fit of each and every one of our member firms is critical. Alessio and his team continue to demonstrate their commitment to best-in-class service, stewardship, and transparency and their adoption of the Andersen name is consistent with that commitment.”

Andersen Tax has a presence in more than 64 locations worldwide through the member firms and collaborating firms of Andersen Global. Andersen Global is an international association of member firms with over 2,000 professionals worldwide.

