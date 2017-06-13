Rimini Street Certified as a Tier 1 Vendor in Israel for Application Support Outsourcing

13.6.2017 16:00 | Business Wire

Rimini Street, Inc., a global provider of enterprise software services, and the leading independent support provider for Oracle® and SAP® products, today announced that leading Israeli analyst firm STKI has certified the Company as a Tier 1 vendor in the Application Support Outsourcing space. The Company was also recognized as the market’s Fastest-Growing IT Vendor. Rimini Street’s strong growth and momentum in the region is due to high demand from Oracle and SAP licensees for its unique premium-level software support. SKTI awarded the certification to Rimini Street at its annual STKI Summit 2017. Rimini Street is the only enterprise software support provider for Oracle and SAP products to receive this certification.

“We have been tracking Rimini Street since the Company first entered Israel two years ago, and are impressed with how quickly Israeli organizations have chosen to adopt its independent software support model over the vendors’ support,” said Dr. Jimmy Schwarzkoph, research fellow and managing partner, STKI. “The Company’s size, pace of growth, value proposition, go-to-market strategy, and management team are all factors we considered when reviewing this Tier 1 vendor certification, and Rimini Street scored off-the-charts in all areas. CIOs and IT leaders who are looking to maximize the sizeable investment made in their stable ERP system, should consider making the switch to Rimini Street.”

“We are honored to be certified by STKI as a Tier 1 vendor for Application Support Outsourcing in the Israeli market; this recognition underscores our passion for, and commitment to, delivering ultra-responsive service for an organization’s mission-critical core ERP,” said Jack Oster, general manager of Israel and Eastern Europe, Rimini Street. “We continue to see demand from the C-suite and IT leaders across this dynamic region, who are challenged with optimizing their IT spend while at the same time are looking to shift investment to more strategic initiatives to help grow their business and gain a competitive edge.”

Rimini Street opened its Tel Aviv office in 2015, and today services more than 80 global organizations with operations in Israel and Eastern Europe, including five of the 10 largest Israeli companies in the region.

About STKI

Founded in 1992, STKI is the leading market research and strategic analyst firm in Israel, covering IT infrastructure, applications and services. Customers include major organizations in the government, financial, telecoms, manufacturing, medical and education industries. The Company’s mission is to advise and analyze users of information technology as well as their suppliers, while conducting original research and providing advisory services regarding all aspects of the information system puzzle.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street is the global leader in providing independent enterprise software support services. The company has redefined enterprise support services since 2005 with an innovative, award-winning program that enables licensees of Oracle, SAP, IBM®, Microsoft® and other enterprise software vendors to save up to 90 percent on total support costs. Clients can remain on their current software release without any required upgrades for a minimum of 15 years. Nearly 1,300 global Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries currently rely on Rimini Street as their trusted, independent support provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn.

