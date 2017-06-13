Edgewater Networks and Mitel Partner to Certify the 6800 Series SIP Phones in Edgewater Networks QuickConnect Interoperability Lab

13.6.2017 19:00 | Business Wire

Edgewater Networks, the leader in Network Edge Orchestration, today announced that it has certified the Mitel 6800 Series SIP Phones with its portfolio of EdgeMarc Intelligent Edges. The certification was conducted in Edgewater Networks’ QuickConnect Interoperability Lab with Mitel phone models 6863i, 6865i, 6867i, 6869i and 6873i and Edgewater Networks EdgeMarc Intelligent Edges and EdgeView Service Control Center. The results are documented in an Edgewater Networks Configuration Guide for easy deployment and integration.

“The certification of our 6800 Series SIP Phones in Edgewater Networks’ QuickConnect Lab means service providers deploying Mitel phones with Edgewater Networks’ Intelligent Edges to deploy and turn-up our joint solutions quickly and seamlessly with reduced downtime,” said Al Hurren, VP of Research & Development at Mitel. “The QuickConnect Interoperability Lab certification also provides our customers with optimized voice quality through central and proactive management of all endpoints.”

Mitel 6800 SIP Desk Phones are designed with built-in HD wideband audio, an enhanced speakerphone, and advanced audio processing. The phones produce crisper sound and clearer audio pickups, allowing all participants to have informative and engaging conversations over IP networks. This highly-engineered audio quality is a perfect complement to the advanced capabilities of Intelligent Edges. When combined with the advanced quality monitoring abilities of the Edgewater Networks Network Edge Orchestration Platform, the Mitel 6800 SIP Desk Phones produce superior audio performance unmarred by dropouts or jitter.

“The certification process helps service providers and end users deploy the joint Edgewater Networks and Mitel solution with confidence,” says Jennifer Kidd, VP of Business Development and head of the QuickConnect Interoperability Lab for Edgewater Networks. “The QuickConnect Certification process ensures ongoing interoperability between Edgewater Networks Intelligent Edges and the Mitel 6800 Series SIP Phones, and the QuickConnect Configuration Guide provides step-by-step instructions on how to configure certified products to work seamlessly with the Intelligent Edge.”

Intelligent Edges are a key component of the Edgewater Networks’ Network Edge Orchestration Platform. IP Enpoints like Mitel’s 6800 series phones are connected directly to EdgeMarc Intelligent Edges, letting service providers control, monitor, and provision through the cloud-based EdgeView Service Control Center. Network Edge Orchestration lets service providers perform continuous monitoring and analytics on end-customer SIP Trunking and Hosted PBX deployments, providing tools to detect and deflect cyberattacks, and proactively remediate service quality issues, eliminating disruptions to customer day-to-day operations.

About Mitel

A global market leader in enterprise communications powering more than two billion business connections, Mitel (Nasdaq:MITL) (TSX:MNW) helps businesses and service providers connect, collaborate and provide innovative services to their customers. Our innovation and communications experts serve more than 60 million business users in more than 100 countries. For more information, go to www.mitel.com and follow us on Twitter @Mitel.

Mitel is the registered trademark of Mitel Networks Corporation.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Edgewater Networks, Inc.

Founded in October 2002, Edgewater Networks is a market leader in enabling IP-based voice, video and data services. Service providers and enterprises of all sizes use Edgewater Networks’ solutions to simplify customer premises configurations for quick and smooth installations, reduce time to market and deliver rapid return on invested capital. The company helps customers deliver intelligence at the network edge with its Network Edge Orchestration platform that includes the EdgeView Service Control Center, EdgeMarc Intelligent Edges, and the QuickConnect Interoperability Lab. To learn more, please visit www.edgewaternetworks.com or follow us on Twitter at @ewn_inc.

