Biogen Announces Management Change

13.6.2017 23:15 | Business Wire

Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) announced today that Paul Clancy, Executive Vice President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer (CFO) will leave the organization to join another biopharmaceutical company. Mr. Clancy will remain at the Company through the second quarter and assist with the transition.

“I want to thank Paul for his more than sixteen years of distinguished service to Biogen, and especially for his last ten years as our CFO,” stated Michel Vounatsos, Biogen’s Chief Executive Officer. “Paul helped transform Biogen into the global biotechnology leader it is today and helped to prepare us for the bright future we believe lies ahead.”

Paul Clancy commented, “I am fortunate to have worked in such a remarkable organization and am pleased to have been a part of Biogen’s success. Biogen has a rich portfolio of products and pipeline and can look forward to even greater success under Michel’s leadership.”

The Company also announced that Greg Covino, Biogen’s Chief Accounting Officer, will serve as the Company’s interim Principal Financial Officer as the company conducts a search for a new CFO.

About Biogen

Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Founded in 1978, Biogen is a pioneer in biotechnology, and today the company has the leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis; has introduced the first and only approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy; and is at the forefront of neurology research for conditions including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Biogen also manufactures and commercializes biosimilars of advanced biologics. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com. Follow us on social media – Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube.

