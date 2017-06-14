Axway Launches Innovation Award for Customers Transforming Their Businesses Using Visionary Digital Initiatives
Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA), a catalyst for transformation, has launched the first annual Axway Innovation Awards, designed to recognize the most innovative digital customer projects around the globe. Axway executives reviewed and analyzed dozens of business cases resulting in a selection of winners from five different regions: US, France, Benelux, Italy and Germany. Award winners built their projects on capabilities including Real Time Analytics, API Lifecycle Management, App Development, Community Management, Integration Foundation, and File Sync and Share – distinctly part of the innovative data integration and engagement platform, Axway AMPLIFY™.
During the nomination process for the 2017 Axway Innovation Awards, it was evident that many enterprises had unleashed their imagination and invented whole new ways to digitize and revolutionize their business. Several stood out as having successfully resolved business challenges using Axway technology in one or more of the following areas:
- Extending the edge through digital initiatives
- Driving measurable outcomes through new customer experiences
- Streamlining operations via advanced analytics
- Creating new, collaborative ecosystems
- Transforming the customer experience via new digital initiatives
Winners were selected based on how the company addressed challenging circumstances by fundamentally reimagining how they operate, resulting in a positive impact to the company’s daily operations and business. The following companies are some of the winners of the inaugural Axway Innovation Awards:
- Fannie Mae (US) – Fannie Mae reduced by 80% the time to troubleshoot and resolve issues and thus improve customer experience using Axway to implement real-time operational intelligence..
- Navistar (US) – Navistar used Axway's cross-platform app development product to quickly develop and distribute its mobile app, which expedites truck customers’ service visits. The Navistar team leveraged Axway’s performance and crash dashboard to gain visibility into the app's health, metrics and overall performance, as well as to quickly identify, pinpoint and fix app crashes.
- Siemens (Germany) – Siemens relied on Axway to enable their digital workplace by giving access to data anywhere in the world, to back up files easily, and to securely exchange files internally and externally, thus resulting in substantial cost savings. Siemens is using Axway to drive Digital Transformation with the largest EFSS deployment in the world. The solution was rolled out to 330,000 users and 450,000 devices within 12 months, with high user acceptance.
- Engie (France) – Engie solved several digital challenges in the energy industry including employee and consumer mobility, IoT and real-time B2B communication.
- Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) –Bosch leveraged Axway’s solution for their complex enterprise IT infrastructure. Axway’s solution is part of the Bosch IoT Ecosystem project. As a leading IoT company, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, smart cities, connected mobility, and connected manufacturing. The Bosch Group’s strategic objective is to deliver innovations for a connected life. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is “Invented for life”.
- BNP Paribas Securities Services (France) – BNP Paribas Securities Services optimized the operational monitoring and controls on its processes with Axway’s solution to ensure high quality customer service in a context of increased activity.
- TIM (Italy) – TIM is using Axway’s solution to provide innovative services for the developer community in Italy in order to open up new revenue streams.
“I am continuously amazed with the imagination our customers show when it comes to deploying our technology. With the Axway Innovation Awards we are delighted to recognize their efforts and creativity in building new business models that make meaningful differences to their own network of customers, suppliers, partners and employees. By improving existing IT systems and digital processes, they can deliver seamless experiences across all their virtual and physical interactions,” said Jeanine Banks, executive vice president, global products and solutions at Axway. “We are proud of our customers. Through this award, we would like to congratulate them for their creativity but also thank them for their trust and partnership in the ever-changing digital economy.”
To learn more about how your enterprise can leverage Axway AMPLIFY™, click here.
Follow @Axway: #APIFirst #Digital Business
About Axway
Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) is a catalyst for transformation. With Axway AMPLIFY™, our cloud-enabled data integration and engagement platform, leading brands better anticipate, adapt and scale to meet ever changing customer expectations. Our unified, API-first approach connects data from anywhere, fuels millions of apps and delivers real-time analytics to build customer experience networks. From idea to execution, we help make the future possible for more than 11,000 organizations in 100 countries. To learn more about Axway, visit www.axway.com.
