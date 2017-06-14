Maana Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

14.6.2017 11:30 | Business Wire

Maana, a pioneer of digital knowledge technology was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum’s “technology pioneers”, a selection of the world’s most innovative companies. Maana’s innovation helps the largest industrial companies in the world to improve operational efficiencies three to ten times faster than any technologies used in the past. The Maana Knowledge Platform turns industrial domain expertise and data into digital knowledge for millions of experts to make better decisions faster. These experts manage the industrial assets that the global economy depends on. Maana was founded by Babur Ozden and Donald Thompson.

The World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers are early-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society. The thirty technology pioneers that made it to the final selection are active in artificial intelligence, augmented reality, autonomous vehicles, biotechnology, blockchain, cybersecurity, the (industrial) internet of things, and other pioneering technologies.

Following its selection as Technology Pioneer, Maana CEO Babur Ozden will be participating in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting of the New Champions. This meeting, also dubbed “Summer Davos” will be held in Dalian, China, June 27-29. Many Pioneers will also attend the Annual Meeting in Davos, in January 2018, and continue to participate in dedicated Technology Pioneer community events in the course of the next two years.

“We welcome Maana in this group of extraordinary pioneers,” says Fulvia Montresor, Head of Technology Pioneers at the World Economic Forum. “We hope that thanks to this selection, the World Economic Forum can facilitate greater collaboration with business leaders, governments, civil society and other relevant individuals to accelerate the development of technological solutions to the world’s greatest challenges.”

“We are honored to be recognized as a technology pioneer by the World Economic Forum,” said Babur Ozden, Founder and CEO of Maana. “It validates the key role our innovation plays in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Maana’s knowledge-centric technology enables industrial companies to gain greater efficiencies and output while reducing environmental risks and improving the health and safety of their workforce. We look forward to contributing to the World Economic Forum’s commitment to improving the state of the world by bringing innovative and entrepreneurial ways to address global issues.”

The Technology Pioneers were selected by a selection committee of more than 60 academics, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and corporate executives. Notable members of the committee include Geoffrey Moore (Adviser, Geoffrey Moore Consulting, USA), Yossi Vardi (Chairman, International Technologies, Israel) and Lee Sang-Yup (Distinguished Professor and Dean, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, Republic of Korea). The committee based its decisions on criteria including innovation, potential impact and leadership. Past recipients include Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Mozilla, Palantir Technologies, Scribd, Spotify, Twitter and Wikimedia.

About Maana

Maana pioneered “digital knowledge technology” for the enterprise. The Maana Knowledge Platform turns human expertise and data into digital knowledge for employees to make better decisions faster. Maana’s patented Knowledge Graph™ combined with Maana’s proprietary algorithms, expedite extracting knowledge from data silos, to reveal the relationships in the context of optimizing assets or processes. Customers include Fortune Global 500 companies such as Chevron, GE, Maersk, and Shell. Maana’s investors are Chevron Technology Ventures, Frost Data Capital, GE Ventures, Intel Capital, Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures, and Shell Technology Ventures. Maana is privately held with offices in Palo Alto, California; Bellevue, Washington; and Houston, Texas. Visit us at https://www.maana.io/

About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

