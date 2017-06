MFA: Foreign Minister Timo Soini and High Representative Federica Mogherini to open an event on EU Arctic policy in Oulu

14.6.2017 12:35 | Ulkoasiainministeriö (UM) / Utrikesministeriet

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS

http://formin.finland.fi/english

Press release 112/2017

14 June 2017

Foreign Minister Timo Soini and High Representative Federica Mogherini to open an event on EU Arctic policy in Oulu

Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, and Commissioner Karmenu Vella responsible for the Arctic policy of the EU will co-host the first Arctic event of the EU in Oulu, Finland on 15–16 June 2017. The event A sustainable Arctic – innovative approaches aims to boost the dialogue on the EU’s Arctic policy as part of the international relations and development of the Arctic regions of the EU.

As well as the EU countries, all other countries with lands in the Arctic region have been invited. On the second day of the event the EU’s Arctic Stakeholder Forum will hold a high-level session focused on investments in the Arctic regions of Europe.

The topics to be discussed include innovative and sustainable solutions for the development of the economy and infrastructure, while taking due account of the Arctic environment and the perspectives of the indigenous peoples, people living in the region and the international community. The event offers an excellent opportunity to also put the Joint Communication An integrated European Union policy for the Arctic published in spring 2016 into practice. The priorities for the EU’s Arctic policy include responding to climate change and protecting the Arctic environment, sustainable development in the Arctic region, and international cooperation.

Climate change is a key challenge in the interaction between the Arctic and the rest of the world. Besides the EU’s Arctic policy, this is also a priority theme during Finland’s chairmanship in the Arctic Council in 2017–2019. At the event Finland wishes to draw special attention to the development of the Arctic regions of Europe, also by making use of the EU’s financial instruments.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini will also have bilateral meetings with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Chrystia Freeland and High Representative Federica Mogherini.

Inquiries: Raili Lahnalampi, Chief of Cabinet, Office of the Minister for Foreign Affairs, tel. +358 50 550 7546, Riikka Taivassalo, Special Adviser to the Foreign Minister, tel. +358 46 923 4581

The Foreign Ministry’s email addresses are in the format etunimi.sukunimi@formin.fi