Pimodivir Alone or in Combination with Oseltamivir Demonstrated a Significant Reduction in Viral Load in Adults with Influenza A
14.6.2017 13:50 | Business Wire
Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Janssen) today announced results from the Phase 2b Topaz Trial which demonstrated that treatment with pimodivir (JNJ-63623872) significantly decreased viral load over seven days versus placebo, in adult patients with acute, uncomplicated seasonal influenza A. Patients treated with pimodivir and oseltamivir (OST) also demonstrated a significantly lower viral load compared with those who received pimodivir alone at the same dose.
The primary endpoint data for the trial, presented in an oral presentation at the 5th International Society for Influenza and Respiratory Diseases Antiviral Group (ISIRV-AVG) Conference in Shanghai, China, showed treatment with pimodivir resulted in a statistically significant decrease in area under the curve (AUC) of viral load (by quantitative real-time-polymerase chain reaction [qRT-PCR]) over seven days from start of dosing, compared with placebo.
|Comparison
|Pimodivir 300 mg vs placebo
|Pimodivir 600 mg vs placebo
|Pimodivir 600 mg + OST 75 mg vs placebo
|Pimodivir 600 mg + OST 75 mg vs pimodivir 600 mg
|
Change in AUC viral loada
(95% CI)
|
-3.6
(-7.1; -0.1)
|
-4.5
(-8.0; -1.0)
|
-8.6
(-12.0; -5.1)
|
-4.1
(-7.4; -0.7)
a[day*log10 copies/mL]; AUC, area under the concentration time curve; CI, confidence interval; OST, oseltamivir
Differences in AUC are adjusted for baseline viral load and time from onset of influenza symptoms to the start of treatment (≤24 hours or >24 to 48 hours).
No significant safety concerns were noted with pimodivir treatment in the study. The most frequently reported treatment-emergent adverse events were diarrhea and nausea. Incidences of diarrhea (reported mostly as loose stool without increased frequency) were more common in individuals treated with pimodivir 600 mg (as mono- or combination therapy) than those treated with pimodivir 300 mg or placebo.
Pimodivir received U.S. FDA Fast Track designation in March 2017 due to its potential to address an unmet medical need in those who develop influenza A infection and who are hospitalized or at high risk of related complications. Phase 3 studies are anticipated to start in the second half of 2017.
“Influenza is one of the most serious global public health threats and important concerns remain about the emergence of antiviral resistance and the lack of approved medications for use in people hospitalized with the virus. Through the development of pimodivir, Janssen aims to provide a treatment option for people infected with the influenza A virus that will address these gaps,” said Julian A. Symons, D.Phil., Vice President, Disease Area R&D Leader, Respiratory Infections, Janssen. “The results of the Phase 2b study demonstrated that pimodivir, given either alone or with oseltamivir, significantly decreased the influenza viral load and therefore, if successfully developed and approved, could be an important treatment option for influenza A.”
Pimodivir, discovered by Vertex Pharmaceuticals*, is a first-in-class inhibitor of the PB2 subunit of the influenza A polymerase complex. By targeting an alternative part of the viral replication process, pimodivir may successfully treat influenza A virus infections that have developed resistance to existing antiviral drugs with other modes of action. The pimodivir development program receives funding support from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, under contract HHSO100201500014C.
Influenza, which is commonly known as “the flu,” remains one of the most serious public health challenges. Worldwide there are more than one billion cases each year, resulting in approximately five million cases of severe illness and up to half a million deaths. In addition to the burden of seasonal influenza, the pandemics of the 20th and 21st centuries exemplify the threat the influenza virus presents; in 1918, the Spanish influenza pandemic alone caused approximately 50 million deaths worldwide. In an effort to combat antiviral resistance and address the global need for new and improved treatment options against influenza, Janssen is committed to exploring the development of multiple compounds with differing mechanisms of action.
*In 2014, Janssen entered into an exclusive license agreement with Vertex for the worldwide development, manufacturing and commercialization of pimodivir
###
Notes to editors
About the Topaz Trial
The Topaz Trial is a Phase 2b study of pimodivir as monotherapy or in combination with OST in the treatment of acute uncomplicated seasonal influenza. The goal of this outpatient, community trial was to evaluate different pimodivir doses, explore dose-response relationships, and to evaluate the effectiveness of combination therapy with OST. The primary endpoint for the study was viral load, measured by qRT-PCR and viral culture. Secondary endpoints for the trial included time to resolution of seven primary influenza symptoms. Patients in the trial were randomized to one of four treatments and were followed for 14 days:
- Pimodivir 300 mg + placebo (n=58)
- Pimodivir 600 mg + placebo (n=57)
- Pimodivir 600 mg + OST 75 mg (n=57)
- Placebo + placebo (n=51).
Safety was assessed via adverse events, clinical laboratory assessments, ECGs, vital signs and physical examination.
About Janssen
At the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, we are working to create a world without disease. Transforming lives by finding new and better ways to prevent, intercept, treat and cure disease inspires us. We bring together the best minds and pursue the most promising science. We are Janssen. We collaborate with the world for the health of everyone in it. Learn more at www.janssen.com and follow us at @JanssenGlobal.
Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding product development, including the anticipated start of phase 3 studies for a potential new treatment for influenza A. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., any of the other Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies and/or Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: challenges and uncertainties inherent in product research and development, including the uncertainty of clinical success and of obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success; manufacturing difficulties and delays; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges to patents; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2017, including under “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” its most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including under the caption “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” and the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. None of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies or Johnson & Johnson undertakes to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170614005518/en/
Contact information
Janssen
Media Contact:
Katie Buckley
+44 7971 956 179
kbuckle8@its.jnj.com
or
Investor Relations:
Lesley Fishman
Phone: +1 732-524-3922
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Pharmaceutical Grade Chondroitin Sulfate Has Proved Efficacy in the Treatment and Delay of Knee Osteoarthritis14.6.2017 14:00
The latest published evidence on osteoarthritis treatment has been presented today at the symposium organized by Bioiberica and IBSA at the Annual European Congress of Rheumatology, being held in Madrid, Spain. A new clinical trial, carried out by IBSA and called CONCEPT (ChONdroitin vs CElecoxib vs Placebo Trial), shows that pharmaceutical grade chondroitin sulfate is as effective as an anti-inflammatory drug (celecoxib) and superior to placebo for pain reduction and improvement of functional disability in patients with knee osteoarthritis. This is a phase III, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, double-dummy study, that enrolled 604 patients from 16 centers in Belgium, Czech Republic, Italy, Poland, and Switzerland with knee osteoarthritis to investigate the symptomatic effects of chondroitin sulfate (800 mg/day) and celecoxib (200 mg/day) as compared to placebo.
JSR Life Sciences Agrees to Acquire Pioneering Cell Line Developer Selexis SA and Integrate Selexis With KBI Biopharma, Inc.14.6.2017 14:00
JSR Life Sciences (JLS) announced today that JSR Corporation has agreed to acquire Selexis SA, a pioneering life sciences company and global leader in mammalian (suspension-adapted CHO-K1) cell-line generation technologies. Once completed, this transaction will mark the second major biotechnology addition to the JSR group of companies following JSR Corporation’s acquisition of KBI Biopharma in 2015. Selexis will be integrated within KBI Biopharma’s operations to create the most robust and fastest “Gene to GMP” service offering in the biopharmaceutical industry. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170614005189/en/ “Selexis has the best-in-class cell-line development technology and offers the ability to solve some of the most difficult expression challenges in biologics development,” said Eric R. Johnson, Pre
Maana Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum14.6.2017 11:30
Maana, a pioneer of digital knowledge technology was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum’s “technology pioneers”, a selection of the world’s most innovative companies. Maana’s innovation helps the largest industrial companies in the world to improve operational efficiencies three to ten times faster than any technologies used in the past. The Maana Knowledge Platform turns industrial domain expertise and data into digital knowledge for millions of experts to make better decisions faster. These experts manage the industrial assets that the global economy depends on. Maana was founded by Babur Ozden and Donald Thompson. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170614005333/en/ The World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers are early-stage companies from around the
Celltrion Healthcare showcases data supporting the efficacy and safety of Truxima® (CT-P10, biosimilar rituximab) in advanced follicular lymphoma and rheumatoid arthritis14.6.2017 11:02
New data presented at the International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma (ICML) and the European League Against Rheumatism (EULAR) congress 2017 demonstrate that CT-P10 is comparable to reference rituximab in terms of efficacy and safety in both oncology and autoimmune disease indications. 1,2,3 The data from the randomised, double-blind, controlled phase III study in 140 advanced FL patients, presented at the ICML in Lugano, Switzerland, showed that CT-P10 was non inferior in terms of efficacy compared to reference rituximab, when each were given in combination with standard chemotherapy of cyclophosphamide, vincristine and prednisone (CVP) in patients with previously untreated advanced FL over eight cycles.1 The findings from the study also showed that the safety profile, pharmacokinetics , pharmacodynamics and immunogenicity of CT-P10 were comparable to those of refer
The SmartStream RDU Steams Ahead with a Fully Integrated Reference Data Service for MiFID II14.6.2017 11:00
The SmartStream Reference Data Utility (RDU), founded by Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and SmartStream, today announced a new Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II (MiFID II) reference data service, enabling financial organisations to more easily meet regulatory requirements, which go live in January 2018. The SmartStream RDU MiFID II service is now in testing with customers. The RDU provides a fully integrated reference data set to support pre-trade price transparency, post-trade reporting and transaction reporting, sourcing data from ESMA, ANNA, GLEIF, the National Competent Authorities and trading venues, as well as enrichment feeds, where applicable. The result is a simple to use, enriched source that allows customers to focus on ensuring that their trading processes comply with the new regulations. In addition to an aggregated data feed, the service include
Axway Launches Innovation Award for Customers Transforming Their Businesses Using Visionary Digital Initiatives14.6.2017 09:00
Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA), a catalyst for transformation, has launched the first annual Axway Innovation Awards, designed to recognize the most innovative digital customer projects around the globe. Axway executives reviewed and analyzed dozens of business cases resulting in a selection of winners from five different regions: US, France, Benelux, Italy and Germany. Award winners built their projects on capabilities including Real Time Analytics, API Lifecycle Management, App Development, Community Management, Integration Foundation, and File Sync and Share – distinctly part of the innovative data integration and engagement platform, Axway AMPLIFY™. During the nomination process for the 2017 Axway Innovation Awards, it was evident that many enterprises had unleashed their imagination and invented whole new ways to digitize and revolutionize their business. Several stood out
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme