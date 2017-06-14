Sulzer Mixpac Files Lawsuits Against F-System Cartridge Copiers and Gains Key Judgments
14.6.2017 15:00 | Business Wire
Sulzer Mixpac Ltd. (Sulzer) announced today that it has taken further legal actions to protect its products from copying in China. On August 17, 2015 Sulzer filed a lawsuit in the Guangzhou IP Court in China alleging that Dongguan Cohui Industry Material Co., Ltd. of Guangdong Province, China (Cohui) infringed Sulzer’s patent rights by offering copies of Sulzer’s F-system cartridges. On August 18, 2016 the Guangzhou IP Court rendered a judgment in favor of Sulzer, and Cohui was ordered to stop the manufacture, sale and offer for sale of the infringing products and ordering Cohui to pay damages to Sulzer for the infringement. On October 10, 2016 Cohui filed an appeal to the Guangdong Higher Court, the appellate court of the Guangzhou IP Court. On April 21, 2017, the Guangdong Higher Court rendered a final decision in the matter awarding Sulzer a permanent injunction against Cohui and a final damage award against Cohui. The Permanent Injunction prohibits further advertising, sale or offer for sale of the Cohui cartridges in China.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170614005545/en/
Sulzer’s F-system: Guangdong Higher Court prohibits further advertising or sale of Cohui cartridges in China. Image source: Sulzer Mixpac, may be used free of charge
Earlier Sulzer had successfully litigated the same Chinese patent on the interface of the F-system mixers with a quick and easy to secure and release – as well as safe and secure and leak-free - bayonet coupling, as well another patent on the Quadro™ System Peeler Cartridges, in Shanghai No.2 Intermediate Court against Shanghai NSJ Hardware Ltd. of Shanghai, China (NSJ). Those two cases had been ended with a court-mediated settlement in favor of Sulzer in which NSJ agreed to immediately stop infringing the patents of Sulzer, to pay Sulzer damages for the infringement, and to contribute to Sulzer’s legal costs for the litigation.
The MIXPAC™ F-System offers a complete, compatible system with cartridges of 200 mL and 400 mL volumes, using a manual or pneumatic dispenser. The mixer assortment includes different mixing elements, lengths, diameters, mixer tips, and accessories. Its patented bayonet coupling provides a safe, secure and clean leak-free connection.
About Sulzer Mixpac
Sulzer Mixpac Ltd. is a world leading manufacturer and supplier of cartridge-based metering, mixing and dispensing systems and disposable mixers for reactive multi-component materials.
As part of Sulzer’s Applicator Systems division and the Sulzer group, Sulzer Mixpac Ltd. can draw on a strong international network. The head office, and main production facility, is located in Haag, Switzerland. www.sulzer.com
MIXPAC® - registered trademark by Sulzer Mixpac Ltd., Switzerland
