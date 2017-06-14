SailPoint Lays Out Its Vision for the Next Frontier in Identity with IdentityAI
14.6.2017 18:00 | Business Wire
During the company’s keynote session at Navigate ’17, SailPoint, the leader in enterprise identity management, shared the company’s plans to add artificial intelligence to its open identity platform, making identity-aware infrastructures smarter, more intelligent, and more responsive. To make this vision a reality, SailPoint previewed its new identity analytics solution, SailPoint IdentityAITM, which will provide customers with the visibility they need to understand the risk associated with user access, detect anomalous behavior which may be indicative of a breach, and to focus their governance controls to more efficiently and effectively manage identities.
According to SailPoint President and Co-founder Kevin Cunningham, “In cybersecurity, visibility is everything. Unfortunately, we are all too often blind to hackers’ actions until it’s far too late. Business managers lack the deep understanding and risk context needed to make critical access decisions, while security and operations teams struggle with a high number of ‘false positives.’ As a result, many breaches go undetected for extended periods of time, resulting in greater loss of data and financial exposure, subsequent customer churn and brand reputation damage,” said Cunningham. “What’s needed today is a tool that sorts through the incredible amount of identity data that security operations teams must ‘see through’ to detect a potential ongoing breach.”
“We can no longer accept this lack of visibility – the cost of undetected breaches and falling out of compliance is just too high,” continued Cunningham. “As both the regulatory and threat landscape evolve, so should the role of identity management. With IdentityAI, we’re delivering a solution that will allow customers to swiftly sift through the millions of bits of activity and access privileges to see what is truly happening on their network, long before any of their sensitive data winds up on the dark web. We believe identity analytics is the logical – and highly critical – next step in identity management’s evolution.”
“We believe that having visibility into user access is important, but perhaps even more important is the ability to turn that visibility into insights about high-risk users, access, and/or behaviors,” said Andrew Linn, SVP and Chief Information Officer for Orrstown Bank. “Such insights allow us to focus our controls on the riskiest and most likely scenarios to be abused by external attackers or rogue insiders. The challenge is that manually sifting through mountains of identity data to uncover these insights is impractical if not impossible. We believe that machine learning technology gives us the analytical power and speed to effectively sort through all of the ‘identity noise’ to find the insights that really add value. As such, we see significant value in adding IdentityAI to our identity governance program.”
SailPoint: Making Identity Smarter
By adding identity analytics to SailPoint’s open identity platform, SailPoint will enable customers to manage their identities smarter, boosting the impact of their existing identity governance program and better mitigating potential threats. SailPoint IdentityAI, available later this year, will extend the value of SailPoint’s open identity platform by allowing organizations to:
- Manage Risk: IdentityAI detects and alerts on anomalous behaviors and potential threats using artificial intelligence technology to perform peer group analysis, behavioral pattern matching and statistical analysis. The machine learning analytics engine scans massive amounts of identity data to identify risks without having to rely on a team of security experts.
- Govern Smarter: IdentityAI makes identity smarter by contextualizing and focusing identity governance controls on high risk scenarios and conditions, such as anomalous or inappropriate access events, by initiating automated governance actions in real-time.
- Increase Efficiency: IdentityAI improves operational efficiency of the IT organization and business productivity by automating identity governance activities for routine and low-risk access.
“With the right intelligence, organizations can identify and mitigate risks as well as improve operational efficiency without requiring more from their already over-stretched IT staff. IdentityAI gives organizations a tool that tracks behavioral patterns over time and utilizes machine learning to highlight anomalies, quickly detecting an identity incident out of the norm and focusing controls on it,” said Kevin Cunningham. “By adding IdentityAI as an extension of our open identity platform, we’re giving customers the visibility they need to make their identity governance programs smarter and more powerful than ever before.”
SailPoint: The Power of Identity™
SailPoint, the leader in enterprise identity management, brings the Power of Identity to customers around the world. SailPoint’s open identity platform gives organizations the power to enter new markets, scale their workforces, embrace new technologies, innovate faster and compete on a global basis. As both an industry pioneer and market leader in identity governance, SailPoint delivers security, operational efficiency and compliance to enterprises with complex IT environments. SailPoint's customers are among the world’s largest companies in virtually every industry, including: 9 of the top banks, 7 of the top retail brands, 6 of the top healthcare providers, 6 of the top property and casualty insurance providers, and 6 of the top pharmaceutical companies.
Stay up-to-date on SailPoint by following us on Twitter and LinkedIn and by subscribing to the SailPoint blog.
SailPoint, the SailPoint logo, IdentityAI, IdentityIQ, IdentityNow, SecurityIQ and all techniques are trademarks or registered trademarks of SailPoint Technologies, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other products or services are trademarks of their respective companies.
