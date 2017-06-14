Brazil Approves AerSafe™ For Boeing 737 Classic Series Aircraft To Comply With Fuel Tank Flammability Reduction Rule

14.6.2017 22:27 | Business Wire

AerSale ® announced today that the National Civil Aviation Agency of Brazil (ANAC) has approved a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for installation of its AerSafe system on the Boeing 737 CL series aircraft (ST03589NY) in compliance with the Fuel Tank Flammability Reduction (FTFR) rule. AerSale’s STCs for the Boeing 737 CL and NG series (ST02980NY) have already been approved by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“We are pleased that our Brazilian customers are now able to immediately benefit from the advantages that AerSafe brings,” said Nicolas Finazzo, Chief Executive Officer of AerSale. “With no mechanical parts to fail, minimal lead time, and a two-day installation process, AerSafe is rapidly becoming the easy choice for FTFR rule compliance.”

A fuel tank ignition mitigation means exclusively developed by AerSale, AerSafe comes as a complete prefabricated kit that can be installed anywhere around the world. Boeing 737 kits are immediately available to assist operators in meeting the December 26, 2017 deadline established by the FAA and ANAC. FAA approval of AerSale’s STC for the Boeing 767 series aircraft is expected in the coming weeks, while Boeing 757 and Airbus 320 series STCs are anticipated for approval later this year.

AerSafe is a trademark of AerSale, Inc. A global aviation leader, AerSale specializes in the sale, lease, and exchange of used aircraft, engines, and components, in addition to providing a broad range of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for commercial aircraft and components. AerSale also offers asset management services to owners of end-of-life aircraft and engine portfolios. Headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, AerSale maintains offices and operations in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

