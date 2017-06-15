Orange Central African Republic and SES Networks Partner to Reinforce Connectivity in Country
SES (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG) and Orange Central African Republic, a leading provider of corporate telecommunications and one of the largest mobile and internet services operators, announced today an agreement to provide connectivity services in the Central African Republic. Orange will be using SES Network’s IP Transit solution to deliver faster 3G services and better-quality internet connections for enterprises.
The solution will be delivered by SES Networks, using its Medium Earth Orbit fleet and extensive ground infrastructure. It will allow customers of Orange Central African Republic to enjoy unparalleled availability and speed of internet services, never experienced before in the country. With this new service, Orange Central African Republic will enhance the performance of the local telecommunications sector, and bring seamless connectivity to hundreds of thousands of Central Africans.
“A satellite-based solution is ideal for a country like Central African Republic, with its challenging terrain and lack of terrestrial infrastructure, resulting in low internet penetration. This new solution offers instant reach and better speed, allowing access to the very best of enterprise applications and a seamless user experience for all customers,” said Corinne Lozé, CEO at Orange Central African Republic. “We were the first operator to launch a 3G network and are currently covering 10 cities in the country. We are also providing mobile data and payment services in four major cities through the Orange Money service. We are excited about our partnership with SES Networks, and what it will bring to further improve the telecoms sector in the Central African Republic.”
“We are delighted to partner with Orange on this extremely important project in the Central African Republic. It will allow us to leverage our extensive capabilities in space and on the ground, together with the strong position Orange has in this market,” said Carole Kamaitha, Vice President Africa at SES Networks. “Our joint efforts will provide opportunities for local businesses and help bridge the digital divide, bringing connectivity even in remote areas where terrestrial telecoms infrastructures are not sufficient.”
About Orange Group
Orange is one of the world-leading telecommunications operators, with a turnover of 40.9 billion euros in 2016 and 154,000 employees as of 31 March 2017, 95,000 of them being in France. Present in 29 countries, the group serves 265 million clients as of 31 March 2017, of which 203 million are mobile customers and 19 million high-speed data customers. Orange is also one of the world leaders in telecommunication services for multinational enterprise customers under the Orange Business Services brand. In March 2015, the group presented its new strategic plan called “Essentials2020”, placing customers’ experience at the heart of the company’s strategy, allowing them to avail themselves of the digital world and the power of its high-speed networks.
About Orange Central African Republic
Orange Central African Republic is one of the major telecom operators in the Central African Republic. Present in the country since 2007, its mobile and internet network is deployed in Bangui and other parts of the country. It was the first operator to launch 3G+ mobile internet in 2013 in the country, and the first operator to launch mobile banking services with its Orange Money service. Orange Central African Republic is renowned for its important contribution to the development of the Central African Republic, with numerous corporate social responsibility actions. Follow us on: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Orangecentrafrique and Twitter: https://twitter.com/OrangeRca
About SES
SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units; SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SES’s portfolio includes the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) television reach in Europe, O3b Networks, a global managed data communications service provider, and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. Further information available at: www.ses.com
