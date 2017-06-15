4finance Achieves Coveted 5* Trustpilot Rating in Denmark and Poland with an Average Score of 9.4 across Four Products
15.6.2017 10:24 | Business Wire
4finance Group S.A. (the “Group”), Europe’s largest online and mobile consumer lending group, has achieved an average 9.4 rating from nearly 4,000 reviewers from Denmark and Poland.
4finance scored the “Excellent” average rating for its leading Vivus and Zaplo brands operating across Denmark and Poland, with the highest rating of 9.7 being achieved by Vivus in Poland.
The Group is in the process of extending the use of consumer reviews with its consumer credit services in other countries.
The Group, which recently reported that its registered online lending customers had grown to more than 6.3 million, will continue to gather direct, independent customer feedback to help develop its market leading proposition and customer service.
4finance’s Danish Vivus operations, currently rated at 9.3, pioneered the use of Trustpilot in 2012, shortly after opening for business. The team has used the feedback to continuously improve service, refine products, and to train and motivate the customer service team.
Jens-Ole Kyhl Klitgaard, Denmark country manager commented:
“By offering customers an independent, public forum to review and share their experiences, we get direct feedback on the service we are providing. The use of Trustpilot’s reviews is a visible example of our commitment to transparent, convenient and responsible lending. Customer experience is critical to 4finance and I am delighted with the exceptionally strong response we have seen so far.
“Our customers are predominantly millennials, who increasingly research and manage their finances from their phones. Integrating customer reviews helps us better reflect the way our customers make decisions and helps us learn from our customers in real time.”
Loukas Notopoulos, Poland regional manager said:
“Vivus in Poland has grown by listening carefully to our customers. We gave Polish consumers a simple, convenient product that the market was waiting for, and we continue to develop it through feedback. Trustpilot is an important tool for us since it allows our customers to instantly share how satisfied they are with our service. In return, we find ways to improve their experience. Our success depends on meeting and exceeding our customers’ expectations.”
4finance offers consumer credit products to meet a range of needs, including single payment loans, line of credit and instalment. 4finance products offer credit products that are a fast, convenient and responsible alternative to the established banks.
Notes to Editors
Established in 2008, 4finance is the largest and fastest growing online and mobile consumer lending group in Europe with operations in 16 countries. Putting innovative data-driven analysis into all aspects of the business, 4finance has grown rapidly, issuing over EUR 4 billion to date in single payment loans, instalment loans and lines of credit.
4finance operates through a portfolio of market leading brands with strong regional presence including Vivus, SMSCredit and Zaplo. A responsible lender, offering simple, convenient and transparent products and service, 4finance is meeting growing customer demand from those under-served by conventional lending.
4finance has group offices in Riga (Latvia), London (UK) and Miami (USA), and currently operates in Argentina, Armenia, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, the Dominican Republic, Finland, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Spain, Slovakia and Sweden. The group also provides consumer and SME lending through TBI Bank, its EU licensed banking operations in Bulgaria and Romania.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170615005432/en/
Contact information
4finance (Investor Relations)
James Etherington
Email: investorrelations@4finance.com
or
Guy Middleton
Email: press@4finance.com
or
Instinctif Partners (International Media)
Mark Walter/David Simonson
Email: 4finance@instinctif.com
+44 (0)20 7866 7887
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Orange Central African Republic and SES Networks Partner to Reinforce Connectivity in Country15.6.2017 09:50
SES (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG) and Orange Central African Republic, a leading provider of corporate telecommunications and one of the largest mobile and internet services operators, announced today an agreement to provide connectivity services in the Central African Republic. Orange will be using SES Network’s IP Transit solution to deliver faster 3G services and better-quality internet connections for enterprises. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170614006294/en/ Orange Central African Republic and SES Networks Partner to Reinforce Connectivity in Country (Photo: Business Wire) The solution will be delivered by SES Networks, using its Medium Earth Orbit fleet and extensive ground infrastructure. It will allow customers of Orange Central African Republic to enjoy unparalleled
Medicxi launches first $300m late-stage life sciences fund Medicxi Growth 1 (MG1), backed by Novartis and Verily15.6.2017 02:01
Medicxi today announces the close of Medicxi Growth 1 (MG1), a new $300 million fund that will focus on growth stage companies in European life sciences. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170614006084/en/ With this new late stage fund, Medicxi will help fill a clear gap in Europe, where talented life sciences entrepreneurs do not have access to as much local financial support as their US-based counterparts to expand exciting opportunities into more mature companies. Cornerstone strategic investors backing this vision in the MG1 fund, are Novartis, Verily and the European Investment Fund (EIF). The fund also includes most of the institutional LPs that previously backed Medicxi’s first fund, as well as several new investors. With Novartis’ investment in MG1, M
Brazil Approves AerSafe™ For Boeing 737 Classic Series Aircraft To Comply With Fuel Tank Flammability Reduction Rule14.6.2017 22:27
AerSale ® announced today that the National Civil Aviation Agency of Brazil (ANAC) has approved a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for installation of its AerSafe system on the Boeing 737 CL series aircraft (ST03589NY) in compliance with the Fuel Tank Flammability Reduction (FTFR) rule. AerSale’s STCs for the Boeing 737 CL and NG series (ST02980NY) have already been approved by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). “We are pleased that our Brazilian customers are now able to immediately benefit from the advantages that AerSafe brings,” said Nicolas Finazzo, Chief Executive Officer of AerSale. “With no mechanical parts to fail, minimal lead time, and a two-day installation process, AerSafe is rapidly becoming the easy choice for FTFR rule compliance.” A fuel tank ignition mitigation means exclusively developed by AerSale, AerSafe comes as
eLichens to Present Real Time Air Quality Forecast Down to Street Level at Viva Technology14.6.2017 20:44
eLichens unveils its optimized, fast time to deploy and high-resolution platform for analysis and prediction of hyper-local Air Quality for Smart City. eLichens platform is powered by the best in class gas dispersion model and eLichens patented cost effective smart sensors stations network. eLichens is deploying its Smart City solution in collaboration with Engie (EPA: ENGI). The objective of this deployment is to provide relevant Air Quality services that are both spatial & temporal and introduce a set of inputs that favor the decision making for individuals, communities and government agencies in an eco-aware environment. The deployment of sensors network can be done in progressive way: from few Air Quality stations to hundreds. The system is adaptive as it assimilates sensors data and has an intrinsic continuous loop to improves its accuracy. The model computes
Groupe ADP Launches Global Innovation Contest to Imagine the Airport Experience of the Future14.6.2017 19:34
Groupe ADP is launching the global challenge "Play Your Airport". This open innovation initiative will allow students, businesses, travellers and the group's employees to reinvent the airport experience with one common goal: creating the airport of the future. "The diversity of communities coming together around this bold initiative makes it the first of its kind in the airport industry. It is a powerful means to scour the globe to unearth new high-potential projects capable of revolutionising the current airport model. This venture will serve to identify external and internal talents, and staff members who submit winning entries will be eligible to receive intrapreneurial guidance," said Edward Arkwright, Deputy CEO of Groupe ADP. "Play Your Airport" was developed in partnership with Agorize, which specializes in open innovation c
SailPoint Lays Out Its Vision for the Next Frontier in Identity with IdentityAI14.6.2017 18:00
During the company’s keynote session at Navigate ’17, SailPoint, the leader in enterprise identity management, shared the company’s plans to add artificial intelligence to its open identity platform, making identity-aware infrastructures smarter, more intelligent, and more responsive. To make this vision a reality, SailPoint previewed its new identity analytics solution, SailPoint IdentityAITM, which will provide customers with the visibility they need to understand the risk associated with user access, detect anomalous behavior which may be indicative of a breach, and to focus their governance controls to more efficiently and effectively manage identities. According to SailPoint President and Co-founder Kevin Cunningham, “In cybersecurity, visibility is everything. Unfortunately, we are all too often blind to hackers’ actions until it’s far too late. Business mana
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme