Merck Becomes Member of the Worldwide Innovative Network in Personalized Cancer Medicine - WIN Consortium (Paris)
15.6.2017 13:00 | Business Wire
Worldwide Innovative Network in Personalized Cancer Medicine - WIN Consortium proudly announces today that Merck, which operates its biopharmaceutical business as EMD Serono in the U.S. and Canada, becomes a member of the WIN Consortium. WIN is a network of 40 academic institutions and industries across the globe, focusing on new generation biomarker-driven therapeutic clinical trials and biomarker discovery programs conducted worldwide, aiming to significantly impact the survival of cancer patients. Merck reinforces WIN’s pharmaceutical industry membership. WIN’s global collaborative research strategy will be presented at the WIN2017 Symposium in Paris, France, on 26-27 June.
Merck’s strong corporate commitment to the development of drugs using a precision medicine approach, coupled with the company’s wide breadth of experience in the development of oncology therapeutics, its company’s goals and capabilities are strategically aligned with the mission of WIN.
"Bringing the latest advances in personalized cancer medicine to the patient requires collaboration and partnerships between multiple sectors of the health sciences community,” said Dr. John Mendelsohn, Chairman of WIN. “ Merck's strong commitment to the development of targeted cancer therapeutics and its breadth of expertise in oncology drug development will play a key role in accelerating the pace at which patients can benefit from advances in personalized cancer medicine. We are proud to have Merck and Pfizer Inc. as WIN's pharmaceutical partners and believe that this collaboration will benefit cancer patients worldwide." said Dr. Vladimir Lazar, Chief Scientific and Operating Officer of WIN.
The WIN Consortium is a global network of 40 leading organizations from the academic, pharmaceutical, biotechnology and patient advocacy sectors working to accelerate the pace and reduce the cost of translating novel cancer treatments to the bedside by developing and applying, through worldwide clinical trials, the most promising advances in genomic-based cancer research. WIN is a non-governmental, not-for-profit organization headquartered in Paris.
For further information, please visit www.winconsortium.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170615005079/en/
Contact information
WIN Consortium
Catherine Bresson
Director Operational Team
catherine.bresson@winconsortium.org
or
Vladimir Lazar, Tel: + 33 66 109 15 22
Chief Scientific and Operating Officer
vladimir.lazar@winconsortium.org
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
4finance Achieves Coveted 5* Trustpilot Rating in Denmark and Poland with an Average Score of 9.4 across Four Products15.6.2017 10:24
4finance Group S.A. (the “Group”), Europe’s largest online and mobile consumer lending group, has achieved an average 9.4 rating from nearly 4,000 reviewers from Denmark and Poland. 4finance scored the “Excellent” average rating for its leading Vivus and Zaplo brands operating across Denmark and Poland, with the highest rating of 9.7 being achieved by Vivus in Poland. The Group is in the process of extending the use of consumer reviews with its consumer credit services in other countries. The Group, which recently reported that its registered online lending customers had grown to more than 6.3 million, will continue to gather direct, independent customer feedback to help develop its market leading proposition and customer service. 4finance’s Danish Vivus operations, currently rated at 9.3, pioneered the use of Trustpilot in 2012, shortly after opening f
Orange Central African Republic and SES Networks Partner to Reinforce Connectivity in Country15.6.2017 09:50
SES (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG) and Orange Central African Republic, a leading provider of corporate telecommunications and one of the largest mobile and internet services operators, announced today an agreement to provide connectivity services in the Central African Republic. Orange will be using SES Network’s IP Transit solution to deliver faster 3G services and better-quality internet connections for enterprises. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170614006294/en/ Orange Central African Republic and SES Networks Partner to Reinforce Connectivity in Country (Photo: Business Wire) The solution will be delivered by SES Networks, using its Medium Earth Orbit fleet and extensive ground infrastructure. It will allow customers of Orange Central African Republic to enjoy unparalleled
Medicxi launches first $300m late-stage life sciences fund Medicxi Growth 1 (MG1), backed by Novartis and Verily15.6.2017 02:01
Medicxi today announces the close of Medicxi Growth 1 (MG1), a new $300 million fund that will focus on growth stage companies in European life sciences. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170614006084/en/ With this new late stage fund, Medicxi will help fill a clear gap in Europe, where talented life sciences entrepreneurs do not have access to as much local financial support as their US-based counterparts to expand exciting opportunities into more mature companies. Cornerstone strategic investors backing this vision in the MG1 fund, are Novartis, Verily and the European Investment Fund (EIF). The fund also includes most of the institutional LPs that previously backed Medicxi’s first fund, as well as several new investors. With Novartis’ investment in MG1, M
Brazil Approves AerSafe™ For Boeing 737 Classic Series Aircraft To Comply With Fuel Tank Flammability Reduction Rule14.6.2017 22:27
AerSale ® announced today that the National Civil Aviation Agency of Brazil (ANAC) has approved a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for installation of its AerSafe system on the Boeing 737 CL series aircraft (ST03589NY) in compliance with the Fuel Tank Flammability Reduction (FTFR) rule. AerSale’s STCs for the Boeing 737 CL and NG series (ST02980NY) have already been approved by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). “We are pleased that our Brazilian customers are now able to immediately benefit from the advantages that AerSafe brings,” said Nicolas Finazzo, Chief Executive Officer of AerSale. “With no mechanical parts to fail, minimal lead time, and a two-day installation process, AerSafe is rapidly becoming the easy choice for FTFR rule compliance.” A fuel tank ignition mitigation means exclusively developed by AerSale, AerSafe comes as
eLichens to Present Real Time Air Quality Forecast Down to Street Level at Viva Technology14.6.2017 20:44
eLichens unveils its optimized, fast time to deploy and high-resolution platform for analysis and prediction of hyper-local Air Quality for Smart City. eLichens platform is powered by the best in class gas dispersion model and eLichens patented cost effective smart sensors stations network. eLichens is deploying its Smart City solution in collaboration with Engie (EPA: ENGI). The objective of this deployment is to provide relevant Air Quality services that are both spatial & temporal and introduce a set of inputs that favor the decision making for individuals, communities and government agencies in an eco-aware environment. The deployment of sensors network can be done in progressive way: from few Air Quality stations to hundreds. The system is adaptive as it assimilates sensors data and has an intrinsic continuous loop to improves its accuracy. The model computes
Groupe ADP Launches Global Innovation Contest to Imagine the Airport Experience of the Future14.6.2017 19:34
Groupe ADP is launching the global challenge "Play Your Airport". This open innovation initiative will allow students, businesses, travellers and the group's employees to reinvent the airport experience with one common goal: creating the airport of the future. "The diversity of communities coming together around this bold initiative makes it the first of its kind in the airport industry. It is a powerful means to scour the globe to unearth new high-potential projects capable of revolutionising the current airport model. This venture will serve to identify external and internal talents, and staff members who submit winning entries will be eligible to receive intrapreneurial guidance," said Edward Arkwright, Deputy CEO of Groupe ADP. "Play Your Airport" was developed in partnership with Agorize, which specializes in open innovation c
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme