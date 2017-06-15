SolderPlus Dispensing Paste from Nordson EFD Provides a More Reliable, Convenient Solution for RFID Bonding Applications

15.6.2017 15:03 | Business Wire

Nordson EFD , a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN), the world’s leading precision fluid dispensing systems manufacturer, offers a new SolderPlus® dispensing paste formula to improve bond reliability in RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) tags, dual interface (DI) smart cards, and biometric passports.

These applications require attaching an antenna electrically connected to a chip. Manufacturers often use a silver filled epoxy to bond these components. This method requires a curing process, which can affect bond strength if not enough time is allotted for complete curing. Other process considerations include low storage temperature requirements of minus 32° F (0° C).

The process of applying Nordson EFD solder paste is faster and easier because there is no curing time required. Also, solder paste can be stored at a higher temperature, requiring less time to thaw.

A bending test is often used to determine the lifetime of an RFID card. It simulates what can happen when a card is bent in a wallet to determine at what point electrical disconnection happens.

“The test indicates a SolderPlus bond lasts for more than 20,000 cycles of use,” said Philippe Mysson, Business Development Manager – Solder Paste, Nordson EFD. “That is equivalent to about 10 years in a wallet. Silver filled epoxy bonds last roughly 1,000 cycles or six months.”

In addition, the chemistry of solder paste makes it safer to use when compared to the chemistry of silver filled epoxy, which contains toxic materials. Solder paste is also much less expensive because it contains no silver.

“We believe each of these factors make our specialized formula of EFD SolderPlus dispense paste a more reliable, cost-effective alternative to other methods used in RFID bonding applications,” Mysson said. “The reliability of solder joints is 20 times better than existing standard connections. When paired with faster production time, this allows DI smart card and RFID tag manufacturers to improve the quality and reliability of their product while meeting increasing consumer demand.”

About Nordson EFD

Nordson EFD designs and manufactures precision fluid dispensing systems for benchtop assembly processes and automated assembly lines. By enabling manufacturers to apply the same amount of adhesive, lubricant or other assembly fluid to every part, every time, EFD dispensing systems are helping companies in a wide variety of industries increase throughput, improve quality, and lower their production costs. Other fluid management capabilities include high-quality syringe barrels and cartridges for packaging one- and two-component materials, along with a wide variety of fittings, couplers and connectors for controlling fluid flow in medical, biopharmaceutical and industrial environments. The company is also a leading formulator of specialty solder pastes for dispensing and printing applications in the electronics industry.

About Nordson Corporation

Nordson engineers, manufactures, and markets differentiated products and systems used for dispensing and processing adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants and biomaterials; and for managing fluids, testing and inspecting for quality, treating surfaces and curing. These products are supported with extensive application expertise and direct global sales and service. We serve a wide variety of consumer non-durable, consumer durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, building and construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in more than 30 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at nordson.com, twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or facebook.com/nordson.

