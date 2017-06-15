Wipro Achieves AWS Service Delivery Status for AWS Service Catalog

15.6.2017 18:05 | Business Wire

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Delivery status for AWS Service Catalog. With this status, Wipro’s capabilities help clients build the AWS Service Catalog to enable self-service discovery, maintain controls and centrally manage their enterprise cloud services.

AWS Service Catalog helps customers create a catalog of approved IT services on AWS, which can be used within the enterprise. With AWS Service Catalog, customers can centrally manage commonly deployed IT services to achieve service reuse, consistent governance and meet compliance requirements.

R “Ray” Wang, Principal Analyst & Founder, Constellation Research, said, “With the growth in the as-a-service economy, customers are now increasingly looking at self-service options to drive digital transformation innovations. Customers seek a repository of commonly used services at the enterprise level to enable standards, re-use and agility. Certified partners who achieve status are well equipped to provide innovative marketplace solutions to power the as-a-service economy.”

“We are excited about this achievement,” said Ramesh Nagarajan, Senior Vice President & Head – Cloud and Integrated Services, Wipro Limited. “With AWS Service Delivery status for AWS Service Catalog, we help customers centrally manage commonly deployed IT services and optimize their application development. This also helps customers create efficiencies and generate savings which can be funneled to drive the cloud innovation agenda for digital enterprises.”

In addition to AWS Service Delivery Partner status for AWS Service Catalog, Wipro has also achieved APN status for industry competencies such as the Financial Services Competency, Life Sciences Competency; Solution Competencies like Migration Delivery Partner and workload competencies like SAP Competency. Wipro is also an APN Premier Consulting Partner and a member of the AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner Program.

Wipro is an innovation-led cloud partner for customers in their digital journey on AWS. It provides cloud transformation services to build innovative solutions at the intersection of cloud with Big Data, analytics, IoT (Internet of Things) and mobile/web applications. Wipro’s integrated blueprint for AWS migrations, deep AWS expertise and proven execution approach accelerates customers’ digital journey with a strong foundation on AWS.

