2021 on taiteen voiman juhlaa – nykytaiteen jättiläisen Daniel Burenin ja lumoavan koloristin Konrad Mägin näyttelyt EMMAan

Michael Schilkin’s delightful ceramic animals displayed in an animal world designed by Lotta Mattila 2.6.2020 11:00:00 EEST | Press release

The Michael Schilkin feat. Lotta Mattila exhibition brings an expressive bunch of ceramic animal sculptures on display. In the exhibition, the visitor is presented with environments, where animal figures by two artists from different eras come together. The exhibition is based on the collection of Kyösti Kakkonen, collector and primarily a commercial counsellor, and is on display in connection with the Bryk & Wirkkala Visible Storage during 2 June 2020–28 February 2021.