30%OFF – ny dans på Caisa!

HAM presents key works of landscape painter Vilho Lampi 13.2.2020 12:20:25 EET | Press release

Vilho Lampi (1898–1936) was a landscape painter from Liminka whose life was cut short. Lampi’s strong and expressive career ended in suicide, having lasted only 14 years, during which time he experimented with many styles of painting, ranging from expressionism to new objectivity. The exhibition presents Lampi’s most prominent works from the 1920s and 1930s and is mainly compiled from the collections of Oulu Museum of Art. There are over 50 works on display, most of which are oil paintings. Lampi’s life is also illustrated through photographs and documentary material.