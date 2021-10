5G-kysymysten luonne muuttui vuodessa selvästi – DNA:n asiakaspalvelu paljastaa mitä asioita suomalaiset nyt haluavat tietää

When 4G was introduced people around the world laughed at Finns – DNA Vice President describes how the joking ultimately turned into wonder and why Finland became a 5G pioneer that is letting go of old technology 15.9.2021 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

In August 2021, DNA announced that it is closing its 3G network in Finland, bringing an end to an era of one mobile technology. Few people know that the reason behind Finland being able to abandon old forms of technology and quickly adopt new ones is a special Finnish characteristic that was once made fun of abroad. The jokes have transformed into wonder: how is a small northern country able to do this? The answer can be found in Finland’s long history with mobile and network technology and an exceptional pricing model.