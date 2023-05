5G-verkkoa napapiirille: DNA:n ja Telian Yhteisverkon rakentaminen Rovaniemellä alkaa

DNA is now market number two in mobile subscriptions 4.5.2023 08:35:00 EEST | Press release

Telecommunications operator DNA has risen to the second position in the mobile subscription market. DNA has bypassed Telia in the number of subscriptions while Elisa holds the number one position. Behind DNA’s persistently built success lies excellent customer experience both in its high-quality networks and uncomplicated interaction experienced at all stages of a customer journey.