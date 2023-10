Lakiesitys Euroopan unionin tilapäisestä matkustusasiakirjasta annettu eduskunnalle

Finland allocates additional EUR 92 million to support to Ukraine and countries affected by Russia’s aggression 9.10.2023 15:34:28 EEST | Press release

Finland’s support to Ukraine, channelled through the World Bank Group, will be used to strengthen basic public services, repair critical infrastructure, promote policy reforms and lay the foundation for Ukraine’s reconstruction and recovery. Part of the support will be used to help the least-developed countries affected by the Russian invasion and by other global crises.