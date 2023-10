Suomelta 92 miljoonaa euroa lisätukea Ukrainaan sekä Venäjän hyökkäyssodasta kärsiviin maihin

Legislative proposal on EU Emergency Travel Document submitted to Parliament 9.10.2023 15:00:08 EEST | Press release

Finland’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs has prepared a proposal to enact a new act on the European Union Emergency Travel Document (EU ETD) and to amend the Consular Services Act and the Passport Act. The Government submitted the proposal to Parliament on 9 October. The acts are scheduled to enter into force on 8 December 2025.