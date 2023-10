Suomalaiset haluavat päättää asioistaan itse: Edunvalvontavaltuutuksia vahvistetaan enemmän kuin koskaan

The doors of the Love Agency will open after office hours on the Helsinki wedding evening 19.9.2023 08:00:00 EEST | Press release

Dozens of couples will be exceptionally married on a weekday wedding evening at the Helsinki Love Agency, otherwise known as the Digital and Population Data Services Agency. This fully-booked event was organised in response to the backlog of marriage ceremonies from the summer and offers an alternative to off-site weddings. Popular days for holding a marriage ceremony also include special dates, and the agency's booking service is already taking the popularity of the next Leap Day (29 February) into account.