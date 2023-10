EU:n kauppaministerit keskustelevat taloudellisesta turvallisuudesta ja EU–Intia-kauppasuhteista

Foreign Ministry’s report: Russians’ attitudes towards Finland have declined, young people hold more positive attitudes 13.10.2023 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

A recent survey commissioned by the Embassy of Finland in Moscow reveals that more than one in three Russians feel positive about Finland, compared to one in two a year ago. Researchers ascribe the decline in Finland’s reputation among Russians mainly to the negative media coverage of Finland’s membership in NATO. Young people hold the most positive attitudes towards Finland.