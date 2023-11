International electrical trade fair Sähkö-Electricity 26 to open in Helsinki in April 2026

The three-day Sähkö-Electricity fair will showcase a wide range of electrical engineering solutions and services. The green transition and the rapid development of electrical technology will be well represented at the event, for example in terms of electric transport solutions and the ever-topical lighting. Importers, manufacturers, integrators, and wholesalers will be present at the event, not forgetting industry stakeholders.

"The Helsinki Metropolitan Area has long been in need of an international event for the electrical industry that brings together all industry players, from designers to contractors and procurement managers," says Mika Höijer, CEO of Sonepar.

"Today, electrification and automation solutions are the enablers of the green transition in both the construction and industrial sectors. At the fair, we will focus on showcasing the latest solutions and technologies. We believe that the time and location will set the stage for a successful event," says ABB Electrification’s Business Manager Mikko Mäkäräinen.

The sale of stands is underway, and the event is being developed in cooperation with the industry. A start-up area will be included, showcasing the latest innovations and trends in the sector.

"The Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre's facilities and experience will also allow us to implement special experiential and functional areas such as an electric car charging street and a smart street, as well as parallel events related to electricity. Networking is at the heart of this event too, and the entertainment aspect is not forgotten. The event will certainly have an exciting evening party," promises Jussi Kivikari, Business Manager at Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre.

Sähkö-Electricity is a trade fair for designers, architects, consultants and professionals such as contractors, industry, property owners, investors, service and maintenance professionals and international visitors.

The event offers new encounters, inspiration, networking, and business opportunities for companies in the industry. Sähkö-Electricity will showcase the latest trends, support learning and employer branding, and develop skills.

