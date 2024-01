Naistenklinikka sai uuden leikkausrobotin – hyötyjinä erityisesti endometrioosi- ja syöpäpotilaat

Next generation ICD implantations begin at HUS 18.1.2024 08:59:25 EET | Press release

Finland’s first extravascular implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (EV-ICD) have been implanted at HUS Heart and Lung Center. In Finland, next generation ICDs are currently only implanted at HUS, but HUS accepts patients from anywhere in Finland. Only a few hundred of the new ICD devices have been implanted worldwide.