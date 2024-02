Vastaa sisäilma-asioita koskevaan kyselyyn

Interruptions and an excessive amount of work have continued to grow as stress factors 8.2.2024 08:30:00 EET | Press release

Constant work interruptions, an excessive amount of work and high working pace cause a significant psychosocial workload at workplaces. According to the latest occupational safety and health panel, targeted at occupational safety and health personnel, one in three employees consider interruptions to be constant at their workplace, whereas in 2016 one in four felt this way. An excessive amount of information and being constantly available also increase stress.