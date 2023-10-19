Boksi.com expands its European foothold with the acquisition of the influencer GmbH and new headquarters in Germany
Boksi.com, a leader in software-driven influencer marketing and content sourcing, proudly announces the acquisition of the influencer GmbH, a rapidly growing and highly respected German influencer marketing agency based in Bielefeld with clients including Volkswagen, Westfield and the European Comission. In addition to the acquisition Boksi.com further solidifies its expansion efforts to Central Europe with the opening of its new DACH-region headquarters in Hamburg, Germany.
Following the recent closing of a €7M Series A funding round Boksi.com is now rapidly advancing its presence in Germany. The strategic alignment with the influencer GmbH grants Boksi.com immediate access to a wide network of creators and influencers while promising existing customers of the influencer GmbH deeper data insights into campaigns and a higher operational efficiency through the integration of Boksi.com's advanced software solutions.
Lasse Laaksonen, CEO of Boksi.com, emphasises: "Joining forces with the influencer GmbH is a big step for us. We're bringing together their know-how and strong ties with the creator economy in the German market with our tech solutions to enable us to fast track our growth and serve customers in the German region even better."
The influencer GmbH will continue to operate under its established brand under the Boksi.com umbrella, preserving its local market expertise while benefiting from Boksi.com’s platform capabilities. Laetitia Ecklé, CEO of the influencer GmbH, affirms, "The synergy between Boksi.com’s technological solutions and our influencer expertise is a game changer. Our clients can anticipate improved campaign precision and insights, thanks to Boksi’s state-of-the-art software."
For German brands looking to redefine their influencer marketing, Boksi.com and the influencer GmbH offer a powerful partnership, combining top-notch software with a vast network of content creators. This expansion highlights Boksi.com's dedication to delivering advanced, efficient solutions that set new standards in influencer marketing.
About Boksi.com
Boksi.com is a Helsinki, Finland based leading software company in influencer marketing and content creation, offering an innovative platform that simplifies the connection between brands and social media creators. Serving over 500 brands, Boksi.com is committed to efficiency and effectiveness.
About the influencer GmbH:
Operating from Bielefeld, the influencer GmbH has earned a reputation as a rapidly growing and highly respected influencer marketing agency in Germany. With a tailored approach and an extensive network of creators, the agency has played a pivotal role in crafting impactful influencer campaigns tailored to the unique needs of its clients.
