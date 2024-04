Turkiseläimet suojattava lintuinfluenssalta 15.4.2024 mennessä

Enforcement of the use of foreign labour brings shortcomings in pay and working hours to light 11.4.2024 09:07:11 EEST | Press release

In 2023, the occupational safety and health authority carried out more than 2,200 inspections of companies using foreign labour. There were many shortcomings in the minimum terms of employment, such as pay and compliance with working hours. Disguising an employment relationship as so-called light entrepreneurship expanded from the construction and service sectors to industry and the forest sector. Based on observations made during enforcement, there were also significant shortcomings in compliance with the Berry Act, which contains provisions on the rights of berry pickers. This information is available in the recent report Enforcement of the use of foreign labour in 2023.