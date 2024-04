Helsingin arkkitehtuuriohjelman luonnos julkistettiin – etenee seuraavaksi päätöksentekoon

Proposal for an architectural programme for Helsinki published – next step is political decision-making 19.4.2024 09:48:22 EEST | Tiedote

High-quality architecture and the planning of public urban spaces increase residents’ wellbeing and Helsinki’s appeal. The newly published proposal for the Helsinki architectural programme, titled Helsinki rakentaa hyvää elämää (Helsinki builds good life), is a discussion opener on the significance of architecture in Helsinki and a tool for developing architecture further. The proposal was launched at Central Library Oodi on Thursday 18 April. Next it will enter the political decision-making process.