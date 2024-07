Kutsu: Lamorin puolivuosikatsaus vuodelta 2024 julkaistaan 25.7.2024

Lamor wins a contract for five Oil Spill Response Boom containers to Croatia 14.5.2024 11:00:00 EEST | Press release

Lamor Corporation Plc Press release 14 May 2024 at 11:00 a.m. EEST Lamor wins a contract for five Oil Spill Response Boom containers to Croatia Ministry of the Sea, Transport and Infrastructure in Croatia has placed an order with Lamor for five boom containers, with a total value of approximately one million euros. These booms compliment the previously delivered three boom containers, spanning the total length of booms to 4 kilometres. Booms will be used in case of maritime incident involving oil spill to restrict the spill’s spread for easier recovery, thus securing the Croatian sea areas and coastlines from pollution. Croatia locates in the Eastern banks of the Adriatic Sea. Especially in the summer months, the region is a highly popular and loved destination of many boats and cruise vessels. In case of an average at sea, there is always a risk of oil spill from a damaged vessel present. Should an oil spill occur and spread uncontrolled, it could cause serious harm to Croatian waters