Presidentti Stubb Riikaan

President Stubb in Stockholm to attend summit between the Nordic countries and Ukraine 31.5.2024 11:17:26 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 32/2024 31 May 2024 President Stubb will attend a summit between the Nordic counties and Ukraine in Stockholm today, 31 May 2024. The summit is a continuation of the meeting hosted by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in December 2023 in Oslo and the meeting in Helsinki in May 2023 hosted by President Sauli Niinistö. Topics for discussion will include Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, Nordic support for Ukraine, regional security and the forthcoming NATO summit in Washington in July. In addition to President Stubb, today’s summit in Stockholm will be attended by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre, Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen and Prime Minister of Iceland Bjarni Benediktsson. The summit will be hosted by Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson. In addition to the joint meeting, President Stubb will also have a one-to-one meeting with Presid