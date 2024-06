Decatrip-hanke on saatu päätökseen – Kempower, RMC, Viking Line ja Åbo Akademi loivat yhdessä vihreän meriliikennekäytävän Turun ja Tukholman välille

Kempower, RMC, Viking Line, and Åbo Akademi created the world’s first green maritime corridor between Turku and Stockholm 6.6.2024 09:30:00 EEST | Press release

The innovation project Decatrip, which began in 2022, has been completed. The project enables one of the world's first green maritime corridors. Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) explored how existing ships could be modified to become more environmentally friendly. Viking Line is now equipped to modernized ships, enhancing their environmental friendliness.