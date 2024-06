Ennätysyleisö Villa Gyllenbergin Schjerfbeck & muoti -näyttelyssä – uusia Schjerfbeck -hankintoja esille 26.6. aukeavaan kesänäyttelyyn

REMINDER: Invitation to press conference on Tue 13th February: Schjerfbeck and fashion in focus at Villa Gyllenberg next spring 5.2.2024 09:20:00 EET | Press Invitation

The spring exhibition at Villa Gyllenberg brings together stylish fashion from the past and the art of Helene Schjerfbeck and other artists from her time. Schjerfbeck & Fashion – Art and Costume History 1880–1950 is one of the first exhibitions in Finland to present historical fashion and paintings side by side. The exhibition will run from 14 February to 9 June 2024. The press conference will take place at Villa Gyllenberg on Tuesday 13th February at 11 a.m. Please let us know if you are attending by e-mailing Siiri Oinonen, Head of Customer and Program Services, siiri.oinonen@gyllenbergs.fi