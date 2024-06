Vuoden 2024 Kultaranta-keskustelut alkavat ensi torstaina – aiheena Suomi ja Eurooppa muuttuvassa maailmassa

President Stubb to travel to Riga 5.6.2024 17:02:02 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 35/2024 5 June 2024 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb will attend the Bucharest Nine Summit in Riga, Latvia, on Tuesday 11 June 2024. The discussion will focus on the forthcoming NATO Summit in Washington and support for Ukraine. The Riga Summit will also mark the 75th anniversary of NATO and the 20th anniversary of NATO membership for the host country Latvia. The Bucharest Nine (B9) format, also known as NATO's Eastern Flank, includes Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia. The group was established by President Klaus Iohannis of Romania and President Andrzej Duda of Poland in 2015. Finland will attend the summit as a guest together with Sweden. President Stubb will also have a bilateral meeting with Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs.