Kiasman uusi museonjohtaja Kiira Miesmaa: Kestävä kehitys ja ilmaisunvapaus tulevaisuuden taidemuseoiden suurimmat haasteet

Nina Beier points to unsettling aspects of everyday objects and habits 21.3.2024 09:38:00 EET | Press release

When society’s appreciation for an object rises or falls, the artist Nina Beier gets interested. It might be a hand-rolled cigar or a vintage sink, its colour once given an imperialist name, such as “Indian ivory” or “Bali brown”. Her sculptures juxtapose objects and materials. In their new contexts they again take on new meanings, for example, in Plug (2018) a thick cigar protrudes out of the drain hole beneath a pastel-toned sink. Beier’s Parts exhibition opens at Kiasma on 22 March.