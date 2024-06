Kutsu 11.6.2024: Maahanmuuttajien perheenyhdistäminen, lainsäädäntö  ja väestön kehitys

Working Time Traffic Light Model improved working times and occupational safety in the social welfare and health care sector 10.6.2024 08:30:00 EEST | Press release

There is also new and internationally significant information on the beneficial effects of shift ergonomics. The Finnish Institute of Occupational Health has updated the national recommendations for shift ergonomics and prepared a free occupational accident risk calculator to be used as part of risk assessment in period-based work. New methods can promote occupational safety and well-being at work in the social welfare and health care sector.