Finanssivalvonta selvitti peruspankkipalveluiden saatavuutta - saatavuudessa tai hinnoittelussa ei merkittäviä muutoksia aiempaan

Penalty payment of EUR 15,000 to Alami Services Oy for failures in compliance with AML regulation 4.6.2024 15:45:00 EEST | Press release

The Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) has imposed a penalty payment of EUR 15,000 on Alami Services Oy, a money remittance service provider, for having failed to report to the Financial Intelligence Unit individual or linked payments or remittances with a value of at least EUR 1,000. The reporting is mandatory and concerns each instance of exceeding the sum threshold of EUR 1,000.