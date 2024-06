Presidentti Stubb Ukrainan rauhankonferenssiin Sveitsiin

Kultaranta Talks 2024 to begin on next Thursday with the theme Resetting Europe in the Evolving World Order 7.6.2024 10:05:01 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 36/2024 7 June 2024 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb will host the Kultaranta Talks on 13–14 June 2024 at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki. The discussions will focus on resetting Europe in the evolving world order. The two-day event will begin with an international day examining Europe from different perspectives and analysing European foreign and security policy. The day will be hosted by Peter Wolodarski, editor-in-chief of Dagens Nyheter. The second day of the event will focus on Finland’s foreign and security policy and Finland’s global role in various international contexts. The day will be hosted by journalist Jan Andersson. President Stubb will open the event on Thursday 13 June at 1.45 pm with opening remarks, after which he and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte will hold the first debate of the day. The debate will cover issues such as global developments and the direction of Eu