Invitation to the media: Bank of Finland’s 3rd International Monetary Policy Conference on 26 June in Helsinki

You are invited to participate in the Bank of Finland’s 3rd International Monetary Policy Conference on Monetary Policy in Low and High Inflation Environments on Wednesday, 26 June 2024 in Helsinki, Finland.

This year, our focus will be on monetary policy transmission and sharing experiences with monetary policy instruments and frameworks in both low and high inflation environments.

Kindly find the programme below. Please note that all times listed in the conference schedule are in Finnish local time (UTC+3 EEST).

Programme

Time: Wednesday, 26 June 2024

Place: Kulttuurikasarmi (address Narinkka 2, Helsinki, Finland)

12.30 Opening remarks

Governor Olli Rehn, Bank of Finland

13.00 Invited keynote speech: Reflections on the monetary policy outlook

Governor Fabio Panetta, Banca d’Italia

13.40 Invited keynote speech: Monetary Policy in the Euro Area

Member of the Executive Board Philip R. Lane, European Central Bank



14.15 Coffee break

14.45 Policy panel discussion: Experiences on Monetary Policy Frameworks in Low and High Inflation Environment

Panelists:

Governor Signe Krogstrup, Danmarks Nationalbank

Governor Mārtiņš Kazāks, Latvijas Banka

Moderator: Member of the Board Tuomas Välimäki, Bank of Finland

15.45 Break

16.00 Invited keynote speech: Balance Sheet Policy Above the Effective Lower Bound

Senior Adviser Annette Vissing-Jørgensen, Federal Reserve Board

16.50 Closing remarks

17.00 Conference ends

The conference is only in person attendance. Please note, that only pre-registered media representatives will be able to attend the conference. Press card or equivalent and ID must be shown on request.

