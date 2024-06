Finanssisektorin vakavaraisuus 31.3.2024: Suomen finanssisektorin vakavaraisuus säilyi edelleen vahvana epävarmassa toimintaympäristössä

FIN-FSA surveyed the availability and pricing of basic banking services - no significant changes in availability or pricing compared with the past 12.6.2024 14:00:00 EEST | Press release

The right of customers to basic banking services as specified in law is mainly fulfilled well in Finland. According to an assessment by the Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA), in 2023, basic banking services continued to be readily available and, for the most part, reasonably priced. The data used in the survey are based on the situation as at 31 December 2023.