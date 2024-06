Presidentti Stubb Norjaan

President Stubb to Switzerland to attend Summit on Peace in Ukraine 12.6.2024 08:53:45 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 37/2024 12 June 2024 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb will attend a Summit on Peace in Ukraine in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, from 15 to 16 June 2024. The aim of the summit is to develop a common understanding of a path towards a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. Discussions will focus on the short and long-term milestones of the peace process and who should be involved in the different steps of the process. The conference will be held in Switzerland at the initiative of Ukraine. President Stubb's programme also includes a number of bilateral meetings.