Scanfilin asiakas grandcentrix toi markkinoille uuden kaluston seurantatuotteen

Scanfil and grandcentrix to cooperate in the manufacturing of Vodafone Asset Solar tracker 8.6.2023 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

Scanfil plc Press release 8 June 2023 at 9.00 a.m. EEST Scanfil and grandcentrix to cooperate in the manufacturing of Vodafone Asset Solar tracker Scanfil and grandcentrix have agreed on manufacturing and further developing the Vodafone Asset Solar tracker. grandcentrix is an innovative German IoT company part of Vodafone Group since 2020. The Vodafone Asset Solar is a solar-powered asset tracker. It enables simple and cost-effective tracking and monitoring of goods and assets for process optimization in logistics, production, and supply chain. “With the integrated solar module and a durable battery, the tracker can work maintenance-free for a predicted lifetime of more than 8 years. In addition, the Vodafone service will provide the customer an end-to-end solution for asset tracking, including a data plan for international connectivity, support and an IoT tracker platform to manage their assets”, explains Sebastian Boll, Product Manager Asset Solar at grandcentrix. The Asset Solar was