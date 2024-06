Tuska Festivalin rakentaminen vaikuttaa liikkumiseen Suvilahdessa

Beloved Havis Amanda to return to the Market Square on 26 June – renovation of the square to continue for the summer 17.6.2024 10:59:56 EEST | Press release

The restoration of Havis Amanda is now complete, and the sculpture will return to its familiar place on Wednesday 26 June. The renovation of the square will continue for the summer, and the area will remain fenced off. A temporary cover to be installed around the sculpture for periods of national celebrations will be tested at the worksite this week.