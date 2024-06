Presidentti Stubb Euroopan poliittisen yhteisön kokoukseen Isoon-Britanniaan

President Stubb to travel to Norway 12.6.2024 16:57:28 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 38/2024 12 June 2024 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb will meet Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Bodø, Norway, from 19 to 20 June 2024. The meeting will focus on the deepening cooperation between Finland, Sweden and Norway as members of NATO. The security situation in the region and the link between the Baltic Sea and the Arctic region will also be discussed. President Stubb, Prime Minister Gahr Støre and Prime Minister Kristersson will visit the Norwegian Coast Guard's vessel KV Svalbard and the Norwegian Armed Forces’ Joint Headquarters in Reitan. The meeting will also be attended by Minister of Defence Antti Häkkänen, Norwegian Minister of Defence Bjørn Arild Gram and Swedish Minister of Defence Pål Jonson.