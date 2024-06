Merialueiden sinilevähavainnot aikaistuneet, sisävesillä tilanne alkukesälle tyypillinen

Earlier-than-usual observations of blue-green algae in marine areas, situation in inland waters typical for early summer 20.6.2024 13:01:45 EEST | Press release

The warm weather in early summer and early warming of the sea water brought forward blue-green algae observations in the offshore areas of the Gulf of Finland. This week has seen an increase in occurrences of surface algae along the Gulf of Finland coast. In inland waters, there has been a slight increase in blue-green algae observations since last week, but the situation is typically calm for early summer.