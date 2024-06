Presidentti Stubb työvierailulle Italiaan

President Stubb to attend European Political Community meeting in the UK 19.6.2024 16:30:13 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 39/2024 19 June 2024 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb will attend a meeting of the European Political Community in Woodstock, UK, on Thursday 18 July 2024. The meeting will bring together around 50 heads of state and government from across Europe. President Stubb's programme also includes a number of bilateral meetings. This is the fourth meeting of the European Political Community (EPC). The previous meeting was held in Granada, Spain, in October 2023, on the occasion of an informal European Council meeting.