Logian acquires two modern logistics properties near the Helsinki-Vantaa airport

Strategically located 3 km north-east of Helsinki-Vantaa airport and together comprising approximately 32,500 sqm, the properties respond to increasing demand for versatile logistics premises.

The assets hold LEED Gold certificate with energy class A and feature solar panels that generate a significant share of the properties’ total electricity consumption annually. This aligns well with Logian's focus on quality investments and ESG goals.

The properties are fully leased to Logitri Oy, a carbon-neutral logistics company, whose ambitious environmental targets are in line with Logian's ESG objectives. Ilmo Jäntti, CEO of Mrec Investment Management Oy, is excited about the acquisition, emphasizing its alignment with Logian's growth plans to enhance customer-centric approach and efficiency while upholding sustainability and innovation in the logistics sector.