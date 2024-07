Presidentti Stubb Naton huippukokoukseen Washington D.C.:hen

President Stubb to make working visit to Italy 26.6.2024 15:29:20 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 40/2024 26 June 2024 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb will visit Italy from 3 to 4 July 2024. The working visit is hosted by the President of the Republic of Italy Sergio Mattarella. President Stubb will hold formal discussions with President Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace in Rome on Thursday 4 July. The discussions will cover current security policy issues and bilateral relations between Finland and Italy. In the afternoon, President Stubb will meet Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Before the official meetings on Thursday, President Stubb will take part in a debate analysing Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine and Europe's security challenges in the Mediterranean and Africa. The debate, together with experts and academics on foreign and security policy, is organised by the think tank Istituto Affari Internazionali (IAI). On Wednesday 3 July, president Stubb will meet Finnish and Italian bu